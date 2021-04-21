Richard Joseph Sernulka, Seffner, Florida

SEFFNER, Florida (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Joseph Sernulka, 64, formerly of Warren and Niles, passed away at home on Saturday, April 10, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.

Richard was born on October 18, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Michael and Anna Tresnowsky Sernulka.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1974 and A.T.E.S. in Niles in 1986 with a degree in electronic engineering.

He worked for Ajax Magnethermic in Warren for 13 years from 1988-2001 before moving to the Tampa, Florida area. In Tampa, Richard worked for several manufacturing companies as an electronic control engineer. He was currently employed at Refresco in Lakeland, Florida.

On October 11, 1980, Richard married Connie Byers of Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren and St. Therese Church in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Richard was proud of his Ukrainian heritage and carried on many ethnic holiday traditions with his own family. He loved reminding his family that he was the tallest Sernulka. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially boating and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie; a daughter, Kristen and sons, Adam, Richard Joseph II and Bentley, all of Florida. He is also survived by three brothers, John (Marion), Leonard (Marsha) and Michael; a sister, Linda (Greg) and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation and a panakhida prayer service were held at Brett Funeral Home, St. Petersburg, Florida on Friday, April 16.

The Funeral Mass took place on Saturday, April 17 at St. Therese Byzantine Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.

A committal service and interment will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Loretto, Pennsylvania, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.



