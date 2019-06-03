Richard J. Jackson Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Richard J. Jackson, 92, of New Middletown who died Saturday, May 25, at Masternick Memorial.

Richard was born September 2, 1926, in Elkton, Ohio, a son of Jesse and Mary McGarvey Jackson.

He married Marie Maley on July 3, 1948.

Richard served in the United States Army.

He was a draftsman for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and retired from Kaiser Manufacturing in Columbiana.

Richard was an active member of the Church of God, where he held many offices.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and he coached Little League baseball in New Middletown for over 20 years.

Richard leaves his wife, Marie; one son, Rick (Patricia Ruzga) of Dorset, Ohio; one daughter, Heidi (Gary) Davis of New Springfield; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Maley; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests that donations in Richard’s name be made to the New Springfield Church of God Building Fund, 3649 E Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH 44443.

