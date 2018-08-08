Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Richard J. “Batman” Nuth, age 39, died at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born November 29, 1978, in Youngstown, the son of the late Richard W. and Melba (Gibson) Nuth.

Batman was employed at Boneshakers.

Survivors include a sister, Tina (D.J.) Prestenbach of Campbell; two brothers, Daniel (Sheila) Nuth of Poland and Tony (Lori Ann) Nuzzo of Salem.

Besides his parents, a brother, Derek Nuzzo also preceded him in death.

No calling hours or services hours will be held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

