Richard H. Smith, Sr., West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. “Rick” Smith, Sr., age 68 of Clarksville Street, West Salem Township, passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 after a courageous six month battle with Leukemia.



Rick was born in Greenville on September 30, 1951 to the late Robert and Margaret Smith.

He attended grade school at St. Paul’s and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1969.

He was employed with the Borough of Greenville in the Streets Department for 41 years. He also owned and worked with his wife, Mickey’s Cleaning. In addition, he also worked the Pro Shop at Hartstown Golf Course.



He married Marguerite “Mickey” Brown on September 7, 1974. He somehow got her to love two of his favorite past-times, riding his motorcycle and camping. Their favorite spot for many years has been their camper at Kibbie’s Island, Tionesta.

Over the years Rick was very involved with his son’s activities from being assistant Scout Master to Cub and Boy Scout Troop 99, receiving the District Award of Merit in 1988 and coaching Little League Baseball and Reynolds Pee Wee Football. From the early 1970’s to the early 1980’s Rick was well-known as Greenville’s Santa Claus’s helper, greeting children at Central Park and riding in the Christmas parades. Only special men are picked for a job as important as that!



Rick had many interests including fishing, old westerns, scrabble and chess; Rick took special pride in mowing his grass! He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He loved all animals……well except birds. His greatest joy came from his family. He adored Mickey and especially his grandchildren.



He leaves behind Mickey; sons, Rob and wife, Lori, of Girard, Ohio, Rick, Jr. and his wife, Shelly, of Boardman, Ohio and Matt of Greenville; a daughter, Michele Butler of Greenville; sister-in-laws, Debbie Smith of Jamestown, Becky and Doug Haylett and Gerri and Larry Davis both of Greenville; brothers-in-law, Mike and Diana Brown of Clarion, Dan and Carla Brown of Greenville, Bob and Kathy Brown of Hartstown and Bill and Tina Brown of Jamestown; ten grandchildren, Shane and Trevor Adams, Jesse (Jessica) New, Justin and Dylan Smith, Ciearra and Elizabeth Smith, Alix, Mia and Willow Smith and a great-grandchild, Hunter New. Also, Mickey’s large Brown family, of which he was a very important part. A very special friend who was like a dad to him, Sam Elia and many close friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeff Smith and an infant daughter, Sara.

Per Rick’s request, cremation was chosen and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Pink Angels c/o The Northern Mercer County Foundation, 7 W. State Street #301, Sharon, PA 16146 or to Greenville High School Marching Band, c/o Alecia Eppley, 71 Chambers Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville.