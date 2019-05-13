Richard H. Klingensmith Obituary

COLEBROOK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Klingensmith, age 92, of Colebrook, Ohio, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at UH Geauga Medical Center.

He was born July 9, 1926, in Vernon township, Ohio, a son of Ward R. and Marie E. (Paden) Klingensmith.

He was a 1944 graduate of Vernon High School and after graduation he served in the U.S. Army

A resident of Colebrook since 1949, Mr. Klingensmith owned and operated a trucking company with his brother, Robert and he later drove for Kinsman Sand and Gravel. He later owned and operated a dairy farm and a beef farm for many years. After retiring from farming, he owned “Old Country Store Antiques” in Wayne Center for 22 years.

Mr. Klingensmith enjoyed dealing in antiques at many antique shows in the local area and Michigan. He also loved wood working having made furniture and lathe turnings and he enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Helen S. (Kalish) Klingensmith, whom he married August 29, 1949, of Middlefield, Ohio; his two sons, Leonard “Lenny” (Barbara) Klingensmith of Orwell, Ohio and Raymond “Ray” (Meri Lynn) Klingensmith of Parkman, Ohio; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Klingensmith; two brothers, Robert and Allen Klingensmith and two sisters, Rueith DeCapito and Lois Harnett.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Friday, May 17 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and also on Saturday, May 18 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Richard H. Klingensmith please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.