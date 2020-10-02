Richard G. “Dick” Babcock, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. “Dick” Babcock, age 84, of Frdeonia Rd., Hempfield Twp., passed away after a brief illness Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 in his residence with his family at his side.

He was born in Greenville on July 21, 1936 to Chess A. and Ethel Mae (Fischer) Babcock.

Dick was a graduate of Jamestown High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961.

He retired as the Manager of Production Engineering from Trinity Industries after thirty-five years of employment.

Dick enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling from his camp in Elk County, spending summers on the Clarion River, outside work and cooking for his family.

On May 21, 1960 he married the former Louis Ann Becker, she passed away on July 15, 2012.

He is survived by his daughter; Cheri Williams and her husband Kent of Greenville, a brother; Ronald Babcock and his wife Carol of Greenville, three granddaughters; Kaila L. Williams and Joe Savio of Neptune, New Jersey, Evan E. Blick and her husband Jacob of Superior, Colorado and Madie A. Bell and her husband Andrew of Greenville and a great-grandson; Lyon A. Blick.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters; Joan Loutzenhiser and Roberta Peterson.

A Private Family Memorial Service with Military Honors will be planned for a later date in St. Michael Cemetery Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

More stories from WKBN.com: