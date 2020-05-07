Richard G. Bork, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Bork, age 75, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 30, 1945 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the son of Walter and Velma (Miller) Bork and had lived in Ohio since the 1960s.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Richard worked as a foreman for General Motors, retiring after 28 years of employment.

He belonged to the VFW in McKinley Heights, was Past Master at Sincerity Masonic Lodge and was an avid Browns fan who enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Precious memories of Richard live on with his two children, Julie Gundros (Shawn Rogers) of Champion and Jason Bork of Girard; three grandchildren, Maggie Bork, Sarah Rogers and Sadie Rogers; one sister, one brother and his many friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, three sisters and one brother.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.