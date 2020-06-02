Richard Earl Kobel, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Earl Kobel, age 94, of E. Jamestown Road,Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in New Springfield, Ohio on September 4, 1925 a son of and Ernest and Lucy (Smith) Kobel.

He served his country in the United States Navy during WWII from 4-15-44 until 4-21-46 in the Pacific Theater in the Seabees. He received the Philippine Liberator Ribbon, Pacific and American Theater Ribbons and the Victory Medal.

On October 25, 1982 Richard married the former Kathy M. Loveridge, she survives.

He was employed at Greenville Steel Car, later Trinity Industries as a line foreman in the West Shop. He drove semi trucks and operated heavy equipment and previously farmed in the Maysville Area.

Dick loved to garden and grew an amazing amount of vegetables and gave them to everyone. His basement shelves were always full of home canned goods that he loved to share.

As a mason he was a member of Adelphic F&AM #424.

In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by a son, Dennis Kobel and his wife, Margaret, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Joyce Battin and her husband, Robert, of Cochranton; two stepsons, Stanley Mink and his wife, Barbara, of Girard, Ohio and Ron Mink and his wife, Betty, of Greenville; a brother, Don Kobel and his wife, Sharon, of Linesville; two sisters, Carolyn Barthelmes of Hawaii and Darlene McNeece and her husband, James, of Maryville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Nell Coulson, Florence Nelson, Jean Kane and Betty Scanga and a brother, Charles Kobel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown with Rev. Stanley Mink, Officiating. Jamestown Veteran’s Honor Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

The service on Thursday June 4 will be available to the public via Live Stream on the funeral home’s website.