Richard E. Kaufman, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Kaufman, Jr., 81, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away at his home August 7, 2019.

Richard was born October 7, 1937 in Millvale, Pennsylvania, son of the late Richard, Sr. and Clara Sallach Kaufman.

He was a graduate of the New Waterford High School. Richard worked as an Assembler for General Motors for 34 years prior to retirement in 2000. After retirement, he went on to work at Walmart in Boardman in the garden center and later in hardware.

He was an active faithful member of the Grace Lutheran Church in East Palestine, served on their board and wrote some of the sermons.

He enjoyed watching football and the Pittsburgh Pirates, He was a loving and caring father.

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years; Betty (Freer); two sons, Richard Kaufman, III of East Palestine, David (Kim) Kaufman of East Palestine; three daughters, Karen (Wes) Noel of East Palestine, Lori (Richard) Rubeck of Columbiana, Lisa (Mark) Scobee of Alliance; ex. Daughter-in-law, Carla Sue Kaufman; brother, Kenneth Kaufman of New Middletown; sister, Marlyn Kaufman of Shaw Island, WA; 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sue Kaufman and a grandson, Matt Noel.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Rev. Mark McTrustry officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

A private burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.