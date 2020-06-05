Richard Donald Furano, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Donald Furano, 86, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1933 the son of Dominic and Carmella “Nellie” (Paul) Furano.

He was a graduate of Redstone Township High School in Republic, Pennsylvania where he participated in the band playing the clarinet. He later graduated from the Pittsburgh School of Barbering.

He honorably served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 and was a 66 year member of the Republic Brownsville American Legion Post.



Throughout his life, Richard worked at many places including Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Nichols Bakery, Superior Industries (Aluminium), Grinnell, American Welding, Michigan Hanger. He was a barber in the Pittsburgh area, the Park Hotel in downtown Warren and for his friends at his home until he got ill in 2013.

Richard was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Niles.

He was a excellent bowler and traveled to many tournaments. He and his wife, Josephine also enjoyed traveling to casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Canada and Austintown. He was a fabulous vegetable and flower gardener, specializing in roses and sculptured bushes. Relaxing time was spent playing cards with friends, watching TV and the Game Show Network. He loved sports and was a fan of the six time Super Bowl Champs, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was considered the quarterback of the neighborhood “Woodglen Football Team” with his fellow players, “his boys” David Carr, Eddy Liebel, Eddy Pope, Pat Ryan, Roger Ryan, David Pehanich, George Sprague, Bobby Santangelo and Dominic Santangelo.



A kind, humble, proud man with a generous heart, Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 63 1/2 years, Josephine S. (Yaras) Furano, whom he married on December 29, 1956; the apple of his eye, his loving and caring caregiver, his one and only daughter, Stephanie Dominica Furano (aka “Doc Furano”) of Niles; sister, Theresa (Furano) Ferrell of Medina; sister-in-law, Julia (Yaras) Parsons of Romeoville, Illinois; cousin, Louis Furano of Warren; Godchildren, Denise Ferrell, Dennis (Jackie) Garito, Anthony (Sharon) Grzesiak, Janice (Raymond) Garito Parson, John Kenneth (Denise) Pasquale and Susan (Dave) Rudinsky Weaver and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph William Furano.



Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Everyone is asked to meet at church. There is limited space due to social distancing and wearing face coverings is strongly encouraged while in church and while in funeral home.

Private burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.



The family would like to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care of all who took care of Richard since 2013, especially Chris, Billy, Melissa, Jody and Dawn at Warren Dialysis Center, doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, TMH, Vibra Hospital, the teams with NEO Urology and the Gastroenterology Clinic and Endoscopy Center and on his final day Harbor Life Hospice.

Donations in Richard’s name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, Warren VA or Harbor Life Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.