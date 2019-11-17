Richard “Dick” Rezek, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Dick) Rezek passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at age 89 at Sunrise of Poland.

He was born September 18, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Helen (nee Ford) Rezek.

He was a proud 1949 graduate of Ursuline High School and was inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Dick served in the US Army during the Korean War. He earned his undergraduate degree from Heidelberg College and a master’s degree from Kent State University.

Dick had a successful 35-year career as a teacher, administrator and coach at Ursuline, South Range and Jackson Milton Schools. He retired as Superintendent of Jackson Milton Schools in 1989.

Dick was a member of St. Luke’s Parish Council and finance committee and was instrumental in the planning and building of the new church.

After retirement, Dick enjoyed travelling with family, working part-time at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home and following his favorite sports teams.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann (nee Gillespie) Rezek; two daughters, Mary Gael (Dan) Peacock of Columbiana and Jan (David) Strahm of Upper Arlington and two sons, Richard (Mary Beth) Rezek Jr. of Pewaukee, Wisconsin and Christopher (Denise) Rezek of Atlanta. He was very proud of his ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and all their individual accomplishments; two sisters, Mona Koneval and Patricia Parrotto of Austintown; two brothers; Newman Rezek of Boardman and Randall (Donna) Rezek of Louisville, Ohio as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The Rezek family will be forever appreciative to Sunrise of Poland for the care provided to Dick and the continuing care being provided for Mary Ann, also, a sincere thanks to Crossroads Hospice for their assistance.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Catholic Charities of Youngstown at www.ccdoy.org

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes – Poland Chapel from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Prayers will begin on Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes – Poland Chapel, followed by a Catholic funeral mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman.

This tribute may be viewed at www.higgins-reardon.com

To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral section.