Richard “Dick” K. Moser, Sr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” K. Moser, Sr., 83, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge.

He was born June 4, 1936 in Warren and had lived in the area all his life.

Dick attended Leavittsburg High School and played baseball and basketball when younger, maintaining a lifelong interest in both sports.

He retired from Republic Steel, having worked as a bricklayer and foreman.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth (Sanderson) Moser, whom he married July 20, 1959; two children, Philicia Gordon of Lordstown and Richard K. Moser, Jr. of Austintown; two grandchildren, Brian Gordon (Connie) and Michael Gordon; three great-grandchildren and a niece, Heidi Moser.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Phillip and Alice (Arbogast) Moser and his brother, Tim Moser.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Material contributions may be made to the Fairhaven Workshop, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.