Richard Clem Rittinger, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Clem Rittinger, Sr., age 89, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Andover, Ohio.

He was born on June 19, 1930 in Circleville, Ohio, a son of Ruth Margaret (Williams) and Clem Rittinger.

Dick served in the United States Army.

Formerly of Texas, Dick spent over 30 years in Modesto, California, working as a carpenter for Mapes Ranch, until he retired in 1996.

He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed fishing.



Dick is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Clem Rittinger, Jr. and a brother, Charles Rittinger.

Survivors include a son, Richard Anthony Rittinger of Onalska, Texas; daughter, Yvonne M. Quinn; son, Ricky C. Rittinger and daughter, Amanda Cunningham all of Williamsfield, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Private services will be held and burial is in Circleville, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

