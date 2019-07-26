Richard Charles Hill Sr., Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Charles Hill Sr., age 93 died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born January 28, 1926 in Salem the son of the late William Charles and Laura (Sheen) Hill.

Richard worked as a press operator for Salem Blanking Company and previously worked for Mullins Manufacturing and Gonda Engineering.

During World War II he served in the United States Navy.

His wife, Dorothy Mae (Adams) Hill whom he married in November 1950 preceded him in death on October 22, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, William Hill of Salem and Theodore “Ted” Hill of North Georgetown; five daughters, Deborah (Charles) Drakulich, Dena (Robert) Hollinger, Gail Ann Hill, Rebecca Lynn Hill and Bobbie Jo (John) Bridge all of Salem; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A son, Richard Charles Hill Jr. also preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.