Richard Cecconi Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Cecconi, 82, of Howland, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 8:45 p.m. in his home under the comforting care of hospice.

Richard was born Wednesday, August 12, 1936 in Tiltonsville, Ohio the son of the late Henry and Mary Weaver Cecconi.

After graduating from Warren Consolidated High School in Tiltonsville, he started working at Republic Steel and worked his way up to superintendent of the 56” hot strip retiring in 1986 after 33 years.

Dick enjoyed tinkering with his ’48 Ford truck, puttering around in the garage and working on computers.

Fond memories of Dick will be carried on by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, the former Rose Marie Sabo, whom he married on November 3, 1956; one son, Richard Cecconi, Jr. of Howland; one daughter, Michele Flaminio of Howland; two sisters, Betty Fluharty of Niles and Marilynn Dufey of Warren; four grandchildren, Richard III (Jessica), Terra (Michael), Alexis and Alan and one great-granddaughter, baby Cvengros expected in June.

Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a stepfather, Charles Logsdon; grandson, Don Flaminio, Jr.; sister, Pryde Hane; brother-in-law, Cecil Fluharty and nephew, David Fluharty.

Private family services will be held with entombment in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

