Richard A. Wisnewski, Sr. Obituary

SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Wisnewski, Sr., age 78, of Doughman Lane, Sandy Creek Township, Hadley, passed away Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania on April 19, 1941, to Alex V. and Rose J. (Stanek) Wisnewski.

Rich attended Mount Pleasant High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He was employed at Cooper-Jarrett and Preston for many years and finished his career as a truck driver. After retirement from trucking, he worked driving van for the Amish Community.

Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips to the casino and rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams. During the 1980’s, he served as a Little League Coach in Greenville.

He is survived by four daughters, Annette Staub and her husband, Steve, of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa Runyan and her husband, Larry, of Hermitage, Sheila Young and her husband, Ted, of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Lascola and her husband, Phillip, of New Castle; three sons, Richard A. Wisnewski, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Brian Wisnewski of Sheakleyville and Matthew Wisnewski and his wife, Kristen, of New Castle; three sisters; a brother; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Ashley Staub and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Jerry Bell of Bethel Life Worship Center, officiating.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors

at the conclusion of the service.