Richard A. Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hoover, age 65, of Sheffield Lake, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday, August 15, 2019 following an extended illness.

Rich was born in Youngstown, Ohio and was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School where he played varsity football.

He had lived in Lorain County since 1985 and had been a resident of Sheffield Lake for the past 22 years.

Rich was formerly employed by both U.S. Steel Corporation’s Ohio Works in Youngstown and the Lorain-Cuyahoga Works in Lorain.

He was an ardent fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes; as well as, the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers sports franchises.

Survivors include his brother, Robert W. Hoover (Diane) of Strongsville and sister, Lynn A. Maizel (James) of Austintown. He also leaves his niece, Kristen Maizel and grand-nephews, Ben and Noah Maizel.

Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Barb (nee Johnson) on July 11 of this year and by his parents, Clarence and Irene (nee Birmingham) Hoover.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 Noon in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.

Cremation will follow.