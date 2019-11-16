Richard A. Caspary, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Caspary, 67, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at home.

He was born July 18, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Fleet and JoAnn (Stainbrook) Caspary and other than twelve years in Florida, lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Richard worked as a die setter for Steel Door and later as a safety rep for Delphi/Packard.

An avid motorcyclist, he belonged to ABATE and the Old Farts Motorcycle Club, who were his true brothers at heart.

He was a big sports fan who loved boxing, racing, football, basketball, and baseball.

Precious memories of Richard live on with his beloved wife, Lois (Stephens) Caspary, whom he married January 25, 1991; a daughter, Angela Schrecengost MacGregor of Niles; a grandson, Rob Roy MacGregor II; three sisters: Kathy Hughes (Larry) of Austintown, Judy Byrne (Bob) of Austintown and Lori Downie of Canton and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his in-laws, David and Marion Stephens and his brother-in-law, Doug Downie.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.