BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Brenner, age 70, passed away while on a New England cruise with his life-partner, Gretchen Griffin on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Richard was born June 26, 1952 in Struthers, the son of James and Mary Catherine (Peaches) Brenner.

Richard was a graduate of Struthers High School in 1971.

He worked for 40 years at the Schwebel’s Bakery. He was a member of St. Christine Church and loved traveling, walking, bocce and spending time with his friends of the DARE Singles Group.

Cherishing his memory are his children, Michael Brenner, Paul Brenner, Christina Brenner, and Nicole Brenner; his brothers, Jim (Carol) Brenner, Dave (Karen) Brenner, Jack (Robin) Brenner and Mark (Diane) Brenner; extended family; Gretchen’s children, Kim (Steve) Criado, Stacey (Jeff) Parker, Mark (Carly) Griffin and six grandchildren, Aubrey and Amelia Criado, Elliott and Cassidy Parker, Walter and Jocelyn Griffin.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3125 South Schenley, Youngstown, OH 44511 with a Mass by Reverend John Jerek, immediately after at the church.