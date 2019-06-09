Rhoda M. Satonica Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Rhoda M. Satonica, 81, of St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, formerly of Jamestown, passed away following an extended illness, early Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on July 18, 1937.

Rhoda was a 1955 graduate of Penn High School.

She was a homemaker but also worked alongside her husband in the family business, “Grandma Lures” in Jamestown.

She was a former member of Muskies, Inc. and led the women’s master division by catching over 350 muskies.

In addition to fishing, she also loved puzzles, knitting and playing bingo. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren.

Rhoda is survived by her husband of 63 years, John “Jake” T. Satonica. They were married on December 27, 1956. Also surviving are three daughters, Sharon Greathouse and her husband, Mark, of Hadley, Lori A. Irwin of Greenville and Barb Holiga and her husband, John, of Jamestown; a son, John “Kenny” K. Satonica of Jamestown; seven grandchildren, Shannon Greathouse, Amber Greathouse, Travis Greathouse, Jason Irwin, Josh Irwin, Shane Holiga and his fiancée, Vangie and Renee Headley and her husband, Wayne; four great-grandchildren, Jason Headley, Chloe Headley, Nevaeh Headley and Victoria Satonica and two brothers, Stanley Durst and his wife, Christine, of Sevierville, Tennessee and John Durst and his wife, Donnna, of Hartstown.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Stanley M. and Gladys Durst, Sr.; her mother and stepfather, Irene (Daisley) and Willard Reibe and a son-in-law, John “Merv” Irwin, Jr.

There will be no formal services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA, 16505-4261 online at www.alz.org or Life Force of Western PA, 35 Sixth Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.