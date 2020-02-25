Rhea C. Gilmour, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhea C. Gilmour, 89, of Niles, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:25 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Wednesday, January 14, 1931 at home in Girard the daughter of the late David and Martha MacMillan Cook and was a lifelong area resident graduating from Girard High School.

Rhea retired after 15 years working in the office at Carlisle Department Store in Niles.

She was a longtime and active member of First Baptist Church of Niles, where she taught Sunday School, was an AWANA Leader, sang in the church choir and was an active member of the Christian Women’s Club.

Rhea enjoyed shopping, knitting, cooking and entertaining and opening her home to others with great hospitality.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Rhea will be sadly missed by her husband of 67 years, William “Bill” F. Gilmour, whom she married on June 28, 1952; four children, William “Bill” D. (Annette) Gilmour of Howland, Carol S. (William) Tack of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Bonnie L. (David) Valentine of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio and Christine J. (Mark) McFadden of Fairborn, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Heather (Reuben), Erin (Bryan), Tyler, Connor (Jacoby), Megan (Joel), Adam (Charles), Matthew (Kelly), Lauren (Francois), Amie (Clint), Bethany (Eric), Lindsay (Elliot) and Ian (Kayla) and 20 great-grandchildren. Rhea is also survived by three sisters, Norma Chittock of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, Eleanor Daum of Howland and Kathleen (Dennis) Battles of Ft. Myers, Florida.

Besides her parents, Rhea was preceded in death by a brother, David K. Cook.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home and again on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in First Baptist Church of Niles.

A Funeral Service with Pastors David Burman and Ben Reed will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the church.

Burial will follow in Niles City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Rhea’s name to First Baptist Church of Niles, 26 E. Church Street, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.