GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rex Allan Snyder, 55, of Greenville (Hempfield Twp.), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 in the emergency room at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.

He was born on March 6, 1964.



Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

To send flowers to the family of Rex Allan Snyder, please visit Tribute Store.