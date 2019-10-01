Reverend Grady Williams, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Grady Williams, 92, of 4099 Brookside Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 9:38 p.m., at Gillette Nursing Home, following complications from a short illness.

He was born July 24, 1927, in Ramer, Alabama, the son of N.D. and Lucille Gamble Williams, residing in the area for 72 years.

Reverend Williams was the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church from 1964 until he retired, in 2011.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as associate minister and enjoyed reading. He was the former president, secretary and treasurer of the Trumbull County Interdenominational Ministers Alliance; former dean, president and treasurer of the Congress of Christian Education of the Eastern Ohio Baptist Association and former treasurer of the Ohio Baptist State Convention.

He was also a past member of several organizations the Trumbull County Children’s Service Board; president of the Alliance Community Outreach Program; treasurer of the Family Service Board; community Partnership and the Trumbull Mahoning Valley Leadership Counsel.

He was a product of the Ramer, Alabama, public school system and a graduate of the American Baptist Theological Seminary.

He married Nannie Ellis Williams on June 10, 1957.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Nanette Cox of Madison, Alabama and Mrs. Twyla (Sherman) Miller of Bedford Heights; two brothers, David (Acquinetta) Williams of Lowellville and Leroy Williams of Boardman; two sisters, Ms. Hilda Oliver and Ms.Willie Robinson, both of Youngstown; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mrs. Welthia (Charles) Brown, Reverend Sweetie Byrd and Ms. Myra Grose.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Friendship Baptist Church and family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive condolences at 4099 Brookside Drive NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.