Rev. Ray B. Brugler, D. Min., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Rev. Ray B. Brugler, D. Min., a resident of St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020.

He was born in 1928 to R. Bunnell and Beulah J. (Bottum)Brugler in Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

He and Patricia J. Zeigler were married in 1950, at the First Methodist Church of Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

Following graduation from Lewistown High School, Mr. Brugler entered the U.S. Army, serving as a surgical technician attached to the U.S. Air Force for duty in Texas, the Philippines and Japan from 1946-1949.

Upon separation he enrolled at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he completed one year of study before being recalled to active duty in 1950 during the Korean Crisis, serving in Germany.

He returned to college in 1951, graduated with an AB degree in 1953 and entered Western (now Pittsburgh) Theological Seminary, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1956 with a Master’s in Divinity Degree. Rev. Brugler subsequently completed a Doctorate in Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago, Illinois. He was ordained to ministry in the Presbyterian Church in the USA in 1956. In his 38 years of active ministry, her served as Pastor of the Presbyterian Churches in Newell, WV and Avon Lake, Ohio and as Associate Pastor of First Church, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

In 1974, he joined the staff of the Synod the Trinity as an Educational Consultant, serving several Presbyteries of Northwestern Pennsylvania. He also engaged in continuing education in teacher development, family ministry, children’s self-esteem, teacher observation and interim pastor training. He administered numerous Synod-wide events especially with youth, taught at week long residential schools, directed summer camps for children and youth, and led many workshops in local churches of the Presbyteries.

After retiring in 1993, Dr. Brugler served as interim pastor at Park Church, Beaver; Bessemer, Unity and Sheakleyville churches in the Greenville area; and as Parish Associate at Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville. He served on the Spiritual Council at St. Paul’s, assisting in leadership where needed on the St. Paul’s campus. He enjoyed volunteer service on mission work trips in Appalachia and Alaska, participating in travel and learning seminars throughout the U.S., Canada and the Holy Land and camping with his family.

Mr. Brugler is survived by his wife, a son, Ray Jr. of Millerstown, Pennsylvania a daughter, Ruth Ann Fox of Chesapeake, Virginia, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Inurnment will be in Mt. Rock Cemetery, Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.