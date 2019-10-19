Rev. Norman Schinkel, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Norman Schinkel, 86, of Howland, entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Heather Knoll Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallmadge.

He was born August 26, 1933 in Jansen, Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of Henry and Wilhelmina (Brehm) Schinkel, moving to the U.S. in 1965.

Since 1976, Rev. Schinkel served as pastor of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Warren, coming from a church in Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., and as a younger man, had worked for the Canadian National Railway from 1951-1953.

Fond memories of Rev. Schinkel live on with his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, Audrey Mildred (Ricketts) Schinkel, whom he married July 10, 1960; three children: David N. Schinkel (Gretchen) of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Sara J. Lytle (Richard) of Munroe Falls, Ohio, and Ruth A. Gebele (Niles) of Sunbury, Ohio; ten grandchildren: Elizabeth Schinkel, Robert Schinkel, Madison McClintock, Logan McClintock, Lea McClintock, Alaina Lytle, Hayley Lytle, Tara Lytle, Emma Gebele, and Mila Gebele and a brother, Gary Schinkel of Havelock, Ontario, Canada.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister-in-law, Pamela Schinkel.

Services are 12:00 Noon Monday, October 21, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 2742 North Road N.E., Warren, Ohio 44483.

Interment will follow at Howland Township Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Monday, October 21, 2019 at the church.

Material contributions may be made to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

