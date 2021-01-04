Renee Violet Blum, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Violet Blum, of Transfer, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in her residence, surrounded by her loving family at age 50.



Renee was born in Sharon on March 31, 1970 to John and Bonnie Greenawalt.



Renee was married to Robert J. Blum on May 19, 1990 and lived in Transfer for 18 years.



She graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1988 and the LPN program at Mercer County Career Center in 2012. She received the highest score in The Mercer County Career Center LPN program on the state LPN license test.

Renee worked as an LPN at the Primary Health Network. Renee shared a love of nursing with her Aunt Jeanene McAdams. After retiring, she enjoyed working with her husband at Blum Trucking.



Renee enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, crafting, helping others, drinking beer and having a good time. Renee never missed a party. Renee treasured the afternoons with her daughter and granddaughter, Arya, crafting. She shared a passion for arts and crafts with her granddaughter, Lilah. She also greatly enjoyed her constant companion, Hoss, a handsome and beloved fawn colored English Mastiff.



Renee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Betty McAdams and her grandfather, Jim Greenawalt.



Renee is survived by Robert J. Blum, her husband of 30 years; parents, John and Bonnie Greenawalt; daughter, Kristen R. and son-in-law, Luke Kettering; son, Robert J. and daughter-in-law, Jennifer G. Blum, Jr.; granddaughters, Lilah Augustine and Arya Grace Kettering; brother, Randy R. and sister in-law, Chris Greenawalt; nieces and nephews and grandmother, Marie Greenawalt.



Due to COVID-19, Renee’s service will be private.



Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.