GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Renee M. Adams, 70, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away following an extended illness early Monday morning, December 14, 2020 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio.



Renee was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1950 to the late Allen E. Conner and Ethel M. (Lambert) Conner-Rice.



Renee graduated from Greenville High School.

She was a certified dietician working for many years as a cook at The Grove at Greenville, formerly White Cliff. Most recently she worked at Dollar Tree in Greenville.



She was a Christian and attended Bethel Life Worship Center in Greenville.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805 Women’s Auxiliary, Greenville.

Renee loved camping, her family and dogs.



She was married to Russell K. Adams on August 3, 1985. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2020.



Renee is survived by three sons, Jason Hauck and his wife, Sonya, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Shane Hauck and his wife, Bonnie, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Justin Hauck and his wife, Angela, of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren, Aubrey, Chaise, Elexis “Peanut”, Conner, Jack and Hayden Hauck; sister, Kathy S. Sankey and her husband, Craig, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania and four brothers, John Conner and his wife, Debbie, of Newton Falls, Ohio, William C. Conner of Irving, Texas, Ronald C. and Jeff S. Conner of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cassie L. Hauck.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 http://www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com/.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



If there are no services at the funeral home, then keep the following:

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Renee M. Adams, please visit our Tribute Store.