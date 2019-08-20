Rena L. Young, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rena L. Young, 92, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence at The Suites at Continuing Healthcare of Niles following a short illness.



She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 12, 1927 the daughter of Roy and Avena (Morgan) Robinette.

She attended Youngstown Chaney High School.

She was a member of Niles First Christian Church where she volunteered and was a former church deaconess.

Rena was also a member of the Niles McKinley PTA, Band Boosters and was a Boy Scouts Den Mother.

She enjoyed reading and cherished the time spent at family activities.



Rena is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (David) Moore of Niles; son, Gary (Denise) Young of Norfolk, Virginia; two grandchildren, Betsy Bork of Cortland and Kirstina (John) Yount of Norfolk, Virginia and four great-grandchildren, Maggie Bork, Tristan Yount, Braydon Yount and Ethan Yount.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul E. Young whom she married on April 20, 1946 and who died on January 15, 2004; two brothers, Cecil Robinette and Paul Robinette and four sisters, Evea Mellott, Bertha Hern, Dorothy Shuker and Iola Wiser.



Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow visitation and will begin at Noon at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24. Rev. Chris Stark will officiate.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 33 N. Arlington Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

