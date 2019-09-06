Reginald “Reggie” D. Scrivens, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reginald “Reggie” D. Scrivens, Jr., 30, of Warren, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10:32 p.m. on Francis St. in Warren. The Trumbull County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

Reggie was born Tuesday, January 10, 1989 in Warren the son of Reginald Duane Srivens Sr. and Samantha Dawkins and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Olentagy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio where he lettered in football having played tailback and was a linebacker. He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where he also lettered in football.

He was an assembler with Kraftmaid in Middlefield.

Reggie enjoyed playing football and riding his motorcycle.

Fond memories will be forever cherished by his wife the former Ashley Spina whom he married on July 14, 2019; his father of North Carolina and his mother of Warren; a daughter Amarielle L. Scrivens of Warren; a son Reginald D. Scrivens III of Austintown; a step-daughter Brooklynn Davis of Holland, Michigan; sisters Whitney Dawkins of Warren, Maegen Stringer of Warren and Aleyah Scrivens of Columbus; brothers Leon Glover Jr. of Warren, Shakur Glover of Akron, twin brothers Delshawn and Dante Owens of Pittsburgh; by numerous nieces and nephews and by a host of extended family and friends.

Reggie was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Vickie Neeld; grandparents Milton Williams Jr., Ronald and Martha Dawkins and Debbie Scrivens and by his great grandparents Irvin and Nelven Scrivens.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service, with Pastor Julius T. Davis of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.