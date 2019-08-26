Regina S. Altenburg, East Palestine, Ohio -Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina S. Altenburg, 76, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away August 25, 2019 at the Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine.

She was born December 11, 1942 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Arthur and Patricia Gillis Davis.

Regina was a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship in New Waterford. She worked previously as a self-employed in-home daycare provider and pie baker for area restaurants, but most importantly a homemaker and mother.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, playing cards and auctions, but she was most happy when she was with her family and grandchildren. She was a mother to everyone and a friend to all.

Regina was preceded in death by husbands, Andrew “Bud” Berry, Kenneth Minerd and Roy “Butch” Altenburg; two sons, Brian E. Berry and Michael A. Minerd as well as two grandsons; Matt Noel and Matthew Timmins and a son-in-law, Chris Lattanzio.

She is survived by six children, Theresa Trosky of East Palestine, Beth Berry of Columbiana, Jim Minerd of Columbiana, Patty Minerd of East Liverpool, Susanna (Scott) Timmins of Darlington, Pennsylvania, John (Amanda) Minerd of East Palestine; four siblings, Arthur John “Ears” Davis of Garrettsville, Mary Davis of East Palestine, Patricia Chamberlain of Columbiana, Paul “Lug” Davis of New Waterford; 92 grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as one great-great grandchild.

A memorial picnic and time of remembrance will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 31, 2019 at her daughter Theresa’s home with Jeff Schoch to officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to the four C’s food pantry at Abundant Life Fellowship.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Covington Skilled Nursing for the excellent care and compassionate services provided for mom during her stay.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.