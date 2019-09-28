Regina “Gina” A. Chaplow, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina “Gina” A. Chaplow, 51, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 unexpectedly at her home.

Gina was born July 2, 1968 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana; daughter of Donald Chaplow and Jacquie Chaplow Whitehead.

She was a lifelong resident of East Palestine and a graduate of East Palestine High School class of 1986. She then went on to earn a certificate in Medical Records from Columbiana County Career Center.

She was a member of the Centenary united Methodist Church and worked various offices as a Secretary.

Gina enjoyed reading, walking, cooking and was a cheerful person who loved life.

She is survived by her mother, Jacquie Whitehead of East Palestine; brother, Jason Whitehead of East Palestine; three sisters, Marta (David) Rankin of Ravenna, Jenni (Ron) Kelvington and Cyndi (Lance) Peterson, all of East Palestine; aunt, Judy Fannin; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as her beloved dog, Renegade Lee.

Gina was preceded in death by her father, Donald Chaplow as well as her adoptive father, Clark Whitehead.

Following Gina’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held by the family, no other services will be observed.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the East Palestine Friends of the Library.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.