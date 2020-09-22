Reed Wagner, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Reed Wagner, age 61, of S. Mercer Street, Greenville, passed away Saturday evening, September 19, 2020 in The Grove at New Wilmington.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 7, 1958 to Kenneth H.Wagner, Sr. and Norma (Paddock) Wagner.

He attended Reynolds High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1979.

Reed was a member of Bethel Life Worship Center.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, collecting Hot Wheels and was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by two daughters, Cassandra Ann Wagner and her companion, Brandon, of Greenville and Kayla Lynn Wagner and her husband, Zach, of Sharon; two sons, Justin Reed Wagner and wife, Amanda, of Seattle, Washington and James Michael McGary of Long Beach, California; three sisters, Cheryl Raniolo and her husband, Walter, of Mercer, Andrea Anderson of Greenville and Debbie Harper and her husband, William, of Hubbard, Ohio; two brothers, Kenneth Wagner, Jr. and his wife, Gail, of Transfer and Randy Wagner and his wife, Ruth, of Greenville; a sister-in-law, Kathy Jo Pddock of Hermitage and 15 grandchildren, Jalen Reed, Sarah, Jelani, Keithen, Keira, Robert, Jayce, Ryleigh, Kaydence, Piper, Colton, Kinzlee, Ryland, Kayslee and Kaylynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kevin Wagner and Daryl Paddock.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Private Family Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Kent Bell, officiating Pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center.

Burial with committal will be in Morefield Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home.

