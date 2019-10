SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Estella "Charlene" Boucher, 90, of Southington, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born May 2, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles W. Lower and the late Stella Loretta (Lauth) Lower Karr.