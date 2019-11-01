Raymond Seales, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Seales, age 71, of Main St., Jamestown and formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 in his residence.

He was born in Nuneaton, UK on June 6, 1948 a son of John F. and Nora (Baddely) Seales. On September 3, 1994 Raymond married the former Helena Kosters, she survives.

He was the owner/operator of RKS Transportation in Fort Lauderdale, was a Lab Director at Therafirst Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and previously was the owner of Admiral Court Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

He truly enjoyed music and loved to sing and had preformed in Las Vegas. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, animals and was an avid reader.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Josephine Howell and her husband Neil of Sutton Cold Field, England; three sons, Jerome Little and his wife Marketta of Jamestown, Stuart Little and his wife Brittany of Jamestown, and Stephen Crossland and his companion Melissa Richards of Sandy Lake; two sisters, Anne Foster and her husband John of England, Janice Newsome and her husband Arthur of England; seventeen grandchildren, Charles Stapleford, Emily Stapleford, Aurien Little, Owen Little, Connor Little, Kaitlyn Little, Chelsey Little, Christina Little, Brandon Little, Ashley Little, Skylar Crossland, Makayla Crossland, Kendell Crossland, Steven Cox, Amanda Cox, Katy Cox, and Amanda Ramirez; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Christopher.

Calling hours will be Monday, November 4, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the

Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Hospital, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.