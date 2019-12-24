Raymond R. Dulin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond R. Dulin, 77, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born January 4, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Raymond R., Sr. and Sarah (Fries) Dulin and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Champion High School, Ray honorably served his country in the U. S. Air Force.

He worked at American Welding and Wal-Mart and enjoyed gardening, working on cars and most of all, being with his grandchildren.

Precious memories of Ray live on with his beloved wife of 48 years, Sharell (Ellenberger) Dulin, whom he married May 22, 1971; a son, Greg Dulin (Deanna) of Newton Falls; two grandchildren, Ethan Dulin and Alina Dulin and two sisters, Charlene Wilson (Harold) of Champion and Diane Steel (Harry) of Champion.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his daughter, Jennifer Dulin.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.