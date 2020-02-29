Raymond P. LaSure, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. LaSure, 62 passed away early Wednesday evening, February 26.

Ray graduated from Painted Post West High School, attended community college majoring in broadcasting and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy for 9 and a half years on the USS Denver LPD 9 and the USS Kansas City. He was awarded Sea Service Ribbon with a Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Award and Expeditionary Medal with a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Ray worked in broadcasting in Cleveland, Ohio, at the WCLV and WRMR until their closing, He then worked for several agencies in the health care field including Easter Seals and Celtic Health Care until his illness started.

Ray had a passion for Amateur Ham Radio and was a proud member of the Western Reserve Amateur Radio Club, where he was a mentor, a Volunteer Examiner for new or up grading Ham Radio Operators and lector in the field of Digital Mobil Radio.

He was a member of Amateur Radio Emergency Service and served as an assistant emergency coordinator for Mahoning County.

He also participated with the Panerathon, Peace Race, Special Olympics and Field Day among other things, with the Amateur Radio Club.

Ray was also a former Foster Parent for Mahoning County Children Services.

Raymond leaves his wife Marilyn Ramunno, whom he married on September 7, 2003

He also leaves a brother, Frank LaSure; a sister, Marybeth LaSure; an uncle, Francis Avagliano all of Corning New York.

Other survivors include, all of his wife’s family and friends who were there to help in anyway during Ray’s five year battle with Multiple Myeloma; three special boys, Elijah, Marcus and Herbert who he considered his grandsons and their mother, Tiauna of Cleveland, Ohio.

To all of his Amature Ham Radio Friends to which he bids his final 73s K8NVY.

We would also like to thank the Veterans Administrations, Comfort Keepers and Southern Care Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Family and friends will gather from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 and from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 2 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Raymond’s family, please visit our floral section.

