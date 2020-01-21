Raymond P. Kirst, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Kirst, 79, of Greenville, passed away following an extended illness on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville on April 13, 1940 to the late Paul P. and Edythe A. (Green) Kirst.



Raymond was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School.

He served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.

He worked in the maintenance department for JCPenney in Niles, Ohio for many years and later at Walmart in Greenville until retirement.



Raymond enjoyed making plastic canvas crafts, playing bingo at the senior center and board games and cards with family. He was also an avid bowler.



He was married to the former Marcia Lee Dyke on October 31, 1964; she preceded him in death on January 21, 2018.



Raymond is survived by a son, Thomas L. Kirst and his wife, Jami, of Roseburg, Oregon; daughter, Kimberlee L. Bluto of Greenville; sister, Judith A. Long of Adamsville, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Eleanor Kirst.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Aveue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond P. Kirst, please visit Tribute Store.