Raymond L. Harpst, Fredonia, Delaware Township, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Harpst, Fredonia (Delaware Township) passed away at the UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh with his family by his side on Friday evening, December 18, 2020. He was 82.

Ray was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on November 6, 1938 a son of the late George Daniel and Hattie M. (Reimold) Harpst, Sr.

He was a graduate of the former Fredonia Delaware High School.

On April 30, 1960 he married the former Viola A. Munnell, who survives.

Ray had been employed in the Extrusion Department of R.D. Werner Company from which he had retired.

He was a member of the Werner Retiree Club and was an avid follower of all Pittsburgh professional and college sports.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Fredonia United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Viola, he is survived by his children, Rex Harpst, Imperial, Rachelle Harpst, St. Louis, Missouri, Renita (Mark) Robertson, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Rod (Shannon) Harpst, Pittsburgh and six grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Jaclyn, Madilyn, Derek and Nicolyn Harpst.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Albert Harpst and George Harpst, Jr. and three sisters, Lucile Harpst, Charlotte Redzinak and Joan Harpst.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 169 Second Street, Fredonia.

The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 23 at 11:00 a.m.

COVID 19 restrictions will be observed.

Ray will be laid to rest at the Millbank Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com.