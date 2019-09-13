Raymond L. Felger, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Felger, 74, of East Palestine, passed away early morning Thursday, September 11, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Raymond was born October 3, 1944 in Salem, a son of the late Virgil and Ruth June (Ward) Felger and had been a life-long resident of East Palestine.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War.

He had been employed with White Clay of Negley prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachelle Felger, with whom he resided; a brother, Bill Felger of East Palestine and three sisters, Sandy Felger and Ramona Montgomery both of Texas and Mildred Collier

of Florida.

No visitation or services are being observed per his request.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.