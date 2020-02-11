Raymond J. Snyder, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Snyder, 63, of Howland Township, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:42 p.m. in Signature Health Care Center in Warren under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born Thursday, December 27, 1956 in Youngstown the son of the late James and Marie Kestel Snyder, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Ray was a 1974 graduate of Canfield High School and enlisted in the United States Army on January 3, 1977. He served his country with the 36th Infantry as a sharpshooter and received an honorable discharge on February 7, 1979 in Fort Dix, New Jersey with the rank of Private First Class.

He was a maintenance technician with Gorant’s Candies, Youngstown Developmental Center and currently before his illness with Trumbull County Job & Family Services.

Ray was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Warren.

He enjoyed his family, working with his hands, being outdoors and was an avid football and NASCAR fan.

He married the former Marilyn Mikula on August 10, 1991 and she survives. Ray is also survived by two daughters, Sarah (Tim Barnett) Snyder of Ithaca, New York and Katy (Adam Syed) Snyder of Lancaster, Ohio; two brothers James (Toni) Snyder, Jr. of Boardman and Bruce Snyder of Sacramento, California; a sister Sandy Snyder of Youngstown and one niece and several nephews. Lastly, Ray is also survived by his son, “Moose” the goldendoodle.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Snyder.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Narthex of Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14 in the church with Fr. Jeff Baker as celebrant.

Inurnment with full military honors will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to the Kessler Foundation, 120 Eagle Rock Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936 in Ray’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.