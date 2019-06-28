Raymond H. McAndrews, Sr. Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” H. McAndrews, Sr., age 97, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Woodlands at Hampton Woods, Poland.

He was born on November 7, 1921 in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles L. and Florence Gane McAndrews.

Ray was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during WWII.

He worked as a draftsman for Republic Steel for 42 years, retiring in 1982.

He was a member of Faith Community Covenant Church, Youngstown and was a lifetime member of the Sulgrave Masonic Lodge #696, Youngstown.

Ray enjoyed spending time with his family. He always enjoyed camping and fishing; especially at Cape Hatteras and Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty J. Beach McAndrews, whom he married on February 25, 1944; daughter, Betty A. (Chuck) McKee of Columbiana; daughter-in-law, Pamela J. McAndrews of Powell, Tennessee; grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Linscott, Shannon (Richard) Dixon, Carrie (Jeff) Wylie, David McAndrews, Chrissie (Roger) Powers, Chuck (Tiffany) McKee III and Jennifer (Cameron) Tartt. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by a son, Raymond H. McAndrews, Jr; daughter, Pamela J. Baldwin; brother, Charles L. McAndrews, Jr; sister, Florence H. McClain and by two infant granddaughters.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Lori Pugh officiating, followed by military honors accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post 290, American Legion.

Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.