Raymond Frederick Kulisz, Richmond, Ohio – Obituary

RICHMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Frederick Kulisz, age 94, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Andover, Ohio.

He was born on February 18, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Catherine (Fronell) and Walter Kulisz.

Ray was a 1943 graduate of South Tech High School in Cleveland.

He served in the United States Army.

On March 13, 1965, he married Juanita D. Burt.

Ray was a master machinist and mechanic for Welded Tubes of Orwell for over 20 years.

He was a founding member of the original Geauga County Sheriff Posse, serving for many years.

Ray loved to farm and had a pilot license.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Geraldine Hein who died in 1955; his second wife of 36 years, Juanita D. Kulisz; his daughter, Sarah Kulisz and two brothers, Donald and Andrew Kulisz.

Survivors include his two children, Kathleen C. (Gary) McClure of Richmond, Ohio and Raymond P. (Nora) Kulisz of Andover, Ohio and four stepchildren, Victoria J. (Steven) Carleton of British Columbia, Canada, Heidi L. Wayman of Hurst, Texas, Richard G. (Anita) Carleton of Mantua, Ohio and Thomas W. (Connie) Carleton of Florida.

No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements where you can leave a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.