Raymond E. “Gene” Cracraft, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. “Gene” Cracraft, 84, of Bessemer, passed away, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Naaman and Frances (Penwell) Cracraft and was born June 27, 1936, in Hillsville.

Gene worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 35 years and Jameson Hospital for 10 years.

He and Louise were members of the United Presbyterian Church in Bessemer. Gene was also a member of the Mahoning Sportsman’s Club.

He enjoyed all the time he spent with family and friends and especially spending time with his grandchildren, Max and Kate. He will be dearly missed.

He was survived by his wife; Louise (Berendt) Cracraft, daughter; Johanna Cracraft of Ellwood City, son; Michael Cracraft and his wife Nicole of Boardman, Ohio, grandchildren; Max Cracraft and Kate Cracraft, brother; Russell Cracraft and his wife Violet of Bessemer, Dorothy Hawkins and her husband Paul of Poland, Ohio, and stepbrother; John Chiaro of Poland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother; Catherine Cracraft, sister; Rachel Shuluga, and brother; Donnie Cracraft, and one stepbrother; Patsy Chiaro.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Graveside Services will be private, with Rev. Russel Shuluga, officiating.

Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

