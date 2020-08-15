Raymond David Lambert, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Lambert, formerly of Greenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2020, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville on April 29, 1952, to Ray and Ella (Babcock) Lambert.



Raymond attended Commodore Perry High School.

He joined the United States Navy following graduation and served aboard the U.S.S. Charles P. Cecil from 1971-1975. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he earned an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Penn State Shenango and Thiel College in Greenville, respectively.

He was a successful accounting professional before beginning a career in sales. He was also a passionate entrepreneur and started several companies throughout his lifetime.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and hosting gatherings with family and many friends.



He is survived by his father, Ray Lambert and stepmother, Rose, of Santa Clarita, California; three brothers, Ken Lambert, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Ron Lambert, of Thousand Oaks, California and Michael Lambert, of Santa Clarita, California; two sisters, Janeen (Seddon) Musgrove, of Arlington, Texas and Nadine (Seddon) Harrison, of Bryan, Ttexas; his four children, Joshua Lambert and his wife, Katherine, of State College, Pennsylvania, Jeremy Lambert and his wife, Cameron, of Hoboken, New Jersey, Rachel Lambert of Madison, Tennessee and Jenna Lambert of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Ed, Mary and Sydney.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella; stepfather, John Seddon; two sisters, Denese Seddon and Brenda (Seddon) Eagle.



A memorial service in his honor will be held at a future date to ensure the safety of all participants.



Raymond will be interred in South Shenango Cemetery, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.



If you would like to honor his memory, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, a leading fund raiser in the race to eradicate this debilitating disease. More information can be found at www.act.alz.org.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

