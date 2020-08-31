Raymond Cottrill, Warren, Ohio – obit

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Cottrill, 77, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 24, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Paige and Audra Smith Cottrill.

Ray had been employed by the Ohio State Patrol as a Load Limit Inspector until he retired.

Besides his wife of 57 years, Bonita, Ray is survived by his two sisters; his one brother; his four children, Diane, Dave, Donna and Denise; his seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will honor Ray’s request for cremation without a service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ray to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

