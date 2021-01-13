Raymond Charles Sadler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Raymond Charles Sadler will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church I Youngstown.

Mr. Sadler, 60, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born December 14, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Emmett H. Sr. and Mary Dawson Sadler.

Mr. Sadler was a 1979 graduate of The Rayen High School.

He was formerly employed by St. Elizabeth Hospital, and later by Source Provider, Austintown, Ohio until his health failed him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Carla O. Sadler; his children, Raymond Triplett Sadler, William “Billy” Sadler, Brittany Sadler: seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives including his nephews, Edward Ramone, Renaldo Sadler, whom he helped raised and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Charlie Sadler; brothers, Emmett H. Sadler, Jr. and Darrell Sadler, and his sister, Darrolyn Brooks Bell.

Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

