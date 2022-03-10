WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Alexander Lesniak, 66, of Warren died Sunday evening, March 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Raymond was born on November 5, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Julius and Elizabeth (Wasko) Lesniak.

He was a graduate of Howland High School and went on to work for Packard Electric, eventually retiring from Aptive Manufacturing.

Besides his work, Raymond enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns, going to car shows and tractor pulls and traveling. He also enjoyed his westerns and appreciated good food and spirits. Most of all, Raymond loved spending time with those he loved, especially his granddaughter, Jalissa, with whom he shared a love for monster trucks. Raymond will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Raymond will always be remembered by his daughter, Lisa (husband, Mallory) Peterson of Warren; granddaughter, Jalissa Peterson and sisters, Rosemary Nord and Jan McCracken, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Raymond on Friday evening, March 11, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A private burial will take place on Saturday, March 12, at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

