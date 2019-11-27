Ray Allen Bowman, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Bowman, 73, died at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Health Center following an extended illness.

He was born in Youngstown on April 15, 1946, the son of Floyd Errol and Olive Elizabeth (Miller) Bowman Sr.

For many years he worked at the Fairhaven Sheltered Workshop.

Ray was loved by his family and will be missed by all. Ray is survived by two sisters, Janet Ratliff of Brookfield and Linda Bowman of Niles; brother, John Bowman of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Floyd Bowman Jr., Shirley Hollister, Doris Reinsburrow and Judy Boggs.



The funeral will be 2 p.m. on Friday. December 6, 2019. at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel in Youngstown. Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

