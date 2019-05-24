Raquel Tramaine McKinney Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 18, 2019, God called his daughter, Raquel Tramaine McKinney, while a host of Angels escorted her to her Heavenly home. This earth Angel departed from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to respiratory complications.

Raquel was the fourth child to arrive on January 6, 1977, to Willie G., Jr. and Rebecca McKinney in Youngstown. This premature baby girl was born in her seventh month and diagnosed with spina-bifida resulting in paralysis from the waist down and severe scoliosis.

Raquel was affectionately called “Quel,” “Kelly” and “Mainee” but she was known and recognized by many family members and friends as an “Earth Angel.”

As a young girl, Raquel was quite active as a Girl Scout. She participated in Easter Seals and attended yearly The Camp Sugar Bush and the Butler Arts Camps.

Raquel was a 1997 graduate of The Rayen School, where Raquel was selected by and featured on WYTV Channel 33’s Senior Salute, which recognized a student that overcame severe challenges and obstacles during their time in school. She participated in Rayen’s choir. Raquel attended Youngstown State University for three years pursuing her degree in Information Technology until a lengthy illness prohibited her from continuing her studies while focusing on her health.

Raquel was a member of Easter Seals, Spina-Bifida Association and a member and recipient of the Make a Wish Foundation.

Head Start, Red Cross and McKinney and Associates Realty Company employed her.

Raquel was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church where she was baptized in Jesus’ name and filled with the holy spirit on February 28, 1991, during a Holy Consecration service.

She loved music; especially Gospel and was always found singing, bouncing and worshipping from her wheelchair with total excitement! Most of all, Raquel loved God and worship! She could often be found in her room or at the kitchen table singing and listening to Gospel music or God’s word. Raquel loved life! She enjoyed people, shopping, playing games, traveling; especially to Atlanta, bowling, going to the movies, attending the Canfield Fair and spending time with family and friends. Raquel was an avid reader and an ardent sports enthusiast whether professional or college football and basketball. She had the ability to cite stats, players (past and current) and call sports plays. She was a devoted fan to the Dallas Cowboys, Notre Dame’s the Fighting Irish and she was a LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Serena Williams fan.

Raquel will always be remembered for her kind, gentle and sweet spirit and her passion for God and family. “For it is not the quantity of years that you have but rather the the quality.”

Raquel leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Willie G., Jr. and Rebecca McKinney, of Youngstown; two sisters, Evangelist Zina D. McKinney of Youngstown and Monica L. McKinney of Atlanta; two brothers, Sean T. McKinney and Willie G. McKinney III, both of Youngstown; a very dear uncle and aunt who Raquel was close with, Wilbert and Linda Drayton of Campbell; a young lady who Willie and Rebecca helped raise that was like a niece/sister, Gwendolyn (Gigi) King of Detroit; a cousin/best friend, Katrice Boudrey of Campbell and a friend who was like a sister, Lisha Salter of Youngstown.

Raquel was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Dorothy Morgan and Willie and Carrie McKinney; two aunts, Rita Morgan-Wright and Evelyn Clay and an uncle, Elder Gerald Morgan.

Family and friends may call on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and Saturday, May 25, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the home going service at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

