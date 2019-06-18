Randy M. Amy Obituary

Obituary for Randy M. Amy

RICHMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy M. Amy, age 65, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was born on December 26, 1953 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Dorothy Marie (Harnett) and Harold Miletus Amy.

Randy was a 1971 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and earned his associate degree from Kent State University.

On August 31, 1974 he married Pamela Ann Ruzga.

For many years Randy was a restaurant manager but after some health issues he became a substitute teaching assistant. Randy also worked with the Rich Center for Autism that is associated with Youngstown State University and he enjoyed his work with children on the autism spectrum.

He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Andover and sang in the church choir.

Randy enjoyed gardening, reading and he had a gift of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Pamela A. Amy of Richmond; a daughter, Erin E. (Jeffrey) Smith of Orwell, Ohio; a son, Justin M. Amy of Cranesville, Pennsylvania and a grandchild on the way.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Andover First Congregational Church, 170 East Main Street, Andover, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Jerry R. Fritz officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, July 20.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Amy Fund c/o Andover First Congregational Church, 170 E. Main Street, Andover, OH 44003.

Arrangements entrusted to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, where you can share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com